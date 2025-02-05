Weber Co. Animal Shelter euthanizes 20 dogs due to parvovirus outbreak

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Animal Shelter, a no-kill shelter, euthanized 20 dogs last month due to an outbreak of canine parvovirus.

“The Weber County Animal Shelter cares deeply for the animals in our care,” the shelter said in a social media post. “We are a no kill shelter and will never euthanize animals to create more space.

“Unfortunately, due to the canine parvovirus outbreak at the animal shelter that began on January 27th, 18 dogs who had previously been vaccinated for parvo still tested positive for the virus despite all we had done to prevent these dogs from getting sick. The animal shelter is required to follow the procedures of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

“Unfortunately, we had to euthanize the 18 dogs who contracted the virus to follow the necessary steps for disease control and prevention. There were two additional dogs on our watch list that we were monitoring closely in quarantine. Unfortunately, these dogs also tested positive for parvo and had to be euthanized.

“All other dogs at the animal shelter appear to be healthy and happy. We are grateful to our community for your support.”

The statement adds, “This is not an easy job, and we never want to euthanize any animals. We kindly ask our community to treat our staff with kindness and respect as we continue to care for our animals and help them find their forever homes.”