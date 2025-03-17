Weber Co. Sheriff: 1 boy critically injured in Hooper assault, 1 booked into juvenile detention center on felony charges

HOOPER, Utah, March 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that, on Saturday, an aggravated assault involving two boys sent one to a hospital with critical injuries, and the other to a juvenile detention center for booking on multiple felony charges.

At 7:39 a.m. Saturday, “deputies from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Weber Metro CSI and medical personnel from the Weber Fire District responded to a residence near 5600 West 3800 South in Hooper for a report of an aggravated assault,” the WCSO statement says.

“Two male juveniles were involved in an altercation, during which one juvenile was severely assaulted and sustained serious injuries.

“The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.”

The suspect was arrested and booked into a juvenile facility on multiple felony charges, the statement says.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation. The identities of those involved will not be released at this time.”