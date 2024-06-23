Weber Co. Sheriff: 3 inmates attack rival gang member

OGDEN, Utah, June 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Three Weber County jail inmates are being investigated for alleged assault by a prisoner, a second-degree felony, after they allegedly attacked an inmate who had a different documented gang affiliation.

The alleged attackers were inmates Dezmond Orozco, 24, Roderick Walker, 27, Randy Cordova, 47.

The altercation took place at about 5:40 p.m. Monday, June 18, in the jail’s dayroom, according to newly filed affidavits.

“Without being provoked, Walker rushed to the inmate who was still in a single handcuff and delivered a close fisted strike to his face,” his affidavit says. “Walker then aggressively approached the inmate and began delivering strikes to the inmate and restricting his movement while others assaulted him as well.”

Cordova’s affidavit says he “approached and started delivering closed fisted strikes to another inmate who was sitting on the floor with his hands on his head, elbows pointed forward blocking his face. Cordova continuously delivered close fisted strikes, while holding on to the inmate’s hair, removing the option to disengage or defend himself.”

Orozco’s affidavit says he joined in, “striking him in the face and kneeing him multiple times. While uninvolved in the altercation taking place, Orozco approached and delivered a single closed fisted strike from the side to the assaulted inmate, knocking him on the ground. The other assaulter held the assaulted inmate down while Orozco delivered numerous knee strikes to the assaulted inmate’s head and torso areas.”

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office classified each assault as a third-degree felony, bumped up to a second-degree felony “due to documented gang involvement,” the affidavits say.

Charges will be determined by the Weber County Attorney’s Office.