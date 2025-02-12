Weber Co. Sheriff: Female delivery driver dies after pinned between vehicle, garage wall

OGDEN VALLEY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A delivery driver has died after she became trapped between her vehicle and a residential garage wall in the Ogden Valley.

The woman who died was Amy Tennant, 54. The incident happened on Monday, the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office said in a Tuesday news release.

“On Feb. 10, 2025, deputies responded to a report of cardiac arrest in Ogden Valley,” the news release says. “The complainant found a delivery driver unconscious, pinned between a vehicle and a residential garage.

“The complainant was able to call 911 and move the vehicle. Deputies arrived and began life-saving measures. Weber Fire personnel arrived at the scene moments later and took over patient care.”

Tennant was transported to a hospital for further care, the statement says. On Tuesday afternoon, “the Weber County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Amy died at the hospital.”

The investigation has revealed no evidence of foul play, the release says.

“It appears the driver being pinned by the vehicle was the result of an accident, and not due to the actions of any other person. Investigators are continuing their investigation, including focus on the vehicle and data that can be recovered.

“The driver worked for a company that contracted with the postal service to make deliveries, and the vehicle involved was privately owned.

“We are thankful for the complainant who found Amy, summoned aid, and moved the vehicle. Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased.”