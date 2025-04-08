Weber Co. Sheriff Search and Rescue responds after vehicle goes into Pineview

PINEVIEW RESERVOIR, Utah, April 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Rescue crews were called out after a vehicle went into Weber County’s Pineview Reservoir Sunday night.

The Weber County Search and Rescue crew was called out at about 8:30 p.m.

“There were no injuries during this incident,” says a social media post issued by the volunteer group.

“Using exceptional teamwork by the climb team and support personnel, the DJI Flycart 30 was utilized to transport heavy gear up and down the cliff to the outstanding dive team to assist them in doing what they do best!”

A DJI Flycart 30 is a cargo-lifting drone.

The team shared photos of the operation.