Weber Co. Sheriff: Teen arrested after fleeing officers at nearly 100 mph, ramming vehicles

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Arrest documents identify a 19-year-old man who allegedly sped away from law enforcement officials Sunday night while intoxicated, and hit two officers’ vehicles before he could be taken into custody.

Arrested in the case was Carter Dean Edelman.

An affidavit filed by an officer of the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office says officers were alerted that Edelman was intoxicated and was operating a blue BMW as he left a local residence.

“Patrol deputies in marked police vehicles located Carter’s BMW in the vicinity of 1900 West and Riverdale Road,” in Roy, the probable cause statement says.

“Upon attempting a traffic stop by activating emergency lights, the BMW accelerated, initiating a pursuit. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist. At one point, the BMW entered a cul-de-sac, and officers tried to block the road. Despite efforts, the BMW collided with a marked and occupied law enforcement vehicle, causing damage to its front right side. The BMW continued to evade law enforcement, reaching speeds near 100 mph.”

Photo Weber County Sheriff

The chase concluded in the area of 500 West Riverdale Road, “where the BMW rammed another occupied law enforcement vehicle,” the affidavit says. “Officers successfully disabled the BMW and apprehended the occupants, positively identifying the driver as Carter Edelman.”

An earlier WCSO statement also says that “law enforcement officers discharged shots at the vehicle,” adding that “minor injuries were sustained by law enforcement and the suspect. Everyone has been medically cleared.”

When apprehended, Edelman smelled strongly of alcohol and had trouble maintaining his balance, his affidavit says.

“The original complainant informed deputies that Carter had consumed numerous alcoholic beverages and had used a THC pen. During my interview with the (car’s) female occupant, she recounted attending a party at Carter’s residence, where he consumed multiple alcoholic beverages. They left for another party.”

Photo Gephardt DailyNancy Van Valkenburg

Edelman and the female passenger noticed the police lights indicating a required stop while on 1900 West, the statement says.

“Carter informed her of their intent to flee, and as she attempted to exit the slowing vehicle, he accelerated, stating, ‘you don’t have time.’ Based on these observations and statements, I believe Carter committed the listed acts, displaying a willful and wanton disregard for law enforcement and the occupant’s safety. This includes accelerating away from a marked law enforcement vehicle with activated emergency lights and siren, as well as intentionally ramming two police vehicles during the pursuit.”

The earlier statement issued by the WCSO says “the Weber County Attorney’s Office Critical Incident Team is actively involved in investigating this incident.”

It was not stated which agency’s or agencies’ employees fired the shots, requiring them to be investigated for use of potentially deadly force in the Officer-Involved Critical Incident.

Edelman resisted arrest, hiding his hands as officers tried to cuff him, the statement says. It was determined he was driving despite his license being denied, the statement says.

Photo Gephardt DailyNancy Van Valkenburg

Edelman was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Sunday, and was arrested on suspicion of:

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Driving under the influence, first offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on denied a license, a class C misdemeanor

Edelman was ordered held without bail in the Weber County jail.