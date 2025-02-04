Weber Co. Sheriff update: 4 male juveniles being questioned after student stabbed at TH Bell Jr. High

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah, Feb. 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A male student at TH Bell Junior High was transported to an area hospital Tuesday morning after an altercation involving multiple juveniles, the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office says.

The injured student, who was stabbed in the stomach, was transported with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the WCSO news release says.

A school resource officer was alerted to the incident at about 10:45 a.m., says the release, issued at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

“Multiple deputies and officers from other agencies responded to the school and were able to apprehend four male suspects. These male suspects were transported to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and are currently being interviewed.”

The school was put on “hold” status during the initial investigation, and no students were allowed to leave their classrooms for about 90 minutes, the statement says.

“We would like to thank all students, parents and school staff for being patient as law enforcement dealt with the situation,” the WCSO statement says.

“We would also like to thank Riverdale PD, Roy PD, and medical staff that responded to the school.”

Because the suspects and victim are juveniles, their names will not be released, the statement says.

The Weber School District issued a statement earlier, saying, in part, “We understand that situations like this can be concerning for students and families. Please know that support and resources are available for any student who may need assistance.”