Weber Co. Sheriff’s Deputy passes away after battle with cancer

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8. 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officers in the state of Utah are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Sgt. Marilee Howell, a deputy with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, passed away Wednesday after a long bout with cancer.

Howell had worked with Weber County since 2003. Prior to that she served for more than 20 years with the Utah Adult Probation and Parole Department.

Word of Howell’s passing came by way of a posting Wednesday on the Weber County Sheriff’s Facebook page:

“It is with a very heavy heart that we tell you of the passing of our friend and co-worker Sgt. Marilee Howell … Marilee was a dedicated employee who went out of her way to do a difficult job with integrity and tenacity. She was successful in her personal life and in her professional life.”

Howell’s husband, Mike, passed a message to his wife’s friends and colleagues:

“Marilee loved being a Weber County Deputy, and loves those she worked with.”

“Sgt. Howell will be missed,” the WCSO post said. “She was a fighter to the end. Goodbye my friend.”