Weber Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks car burglar

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on camera breaking into cars.

Under the headline “Request for Public Assistance,” the Weber County Sheriff’s Office posted a request online for new leads in a series of car burglaries one day last week.

“On Jan. 25, 2024, multiple individuals reported car break-ins that occurred at a local gym while they were inside. The suspect, believed to have arrived in a newer model Jeep Cherokee, was captured on camera entering and rifling through several vehicles, stealing personal items and cash.”

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6-feet tall, with a skinny build, wearing all black, including a beanie and gloves.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual seen in the surveillance footage, according to the Monday press release.

“If you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity or additional details about the break-ins, please contact Detective Smith at 801-778-6916. During non-business hours, you can call the non-emergency number at 801-395-8221 and provide the information to an on-duty deputy.

“Your cooperation is crucial in solving this case. Please reference case #24WC2914.”