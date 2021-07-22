Weber Co. Sheriff’s Office: ‘Urgent public assistance needed’ in locating missing, endangered man

WEST HAVEN, Utah, July 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is saying “Urgent Public Assistance Needed” in the case of man who went missing from a West Haven care facility on Wednesday.

Patient James Shiery walked away from a care facility, at 2700 West and 3300 South, in West Haven, at about 1 p.m., the WCSO statement says.

“James does have a traumatic brain injury,” the notice says.

“James was last seen around 1 p.m. this afternoon. James is described as a 56-year-old male with gray hair and a brownish gray, long, unkept beard. James is 5 feet 10 inches, 160 pounds. James was last known wearing a Real Tree camo hat with a Ford sign on it, Levi style jean jacket and black shirt.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weber County Dispatch Center at 801-395-8221.