Weber County Animal Shelter reports canine parvo cases

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, April 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Animal Shelter has announced dog adoptions will cease through April 10 due to infectious disease at the facility.

The shelter has three confirmed cases of canine parvovirus at the facility.

“If your dog is here, please pick it up ASAP,” the notice says,” adding that quarantine protocol will be in place through April. 10.

The virus attacks white blood cells and the gastrointestinal tract of dogs and other canids like coyotes, wolves, and foxes. In puppies, the virus also can damage the heart muscle, according to information from the American Veterinary Medical Association.

“All dogs are susceptible to canine parvovirus, although some dogs are at greater risk than others,” the AVMA statement says. “These include puppies between six and 20 weeks of age, unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated dogs, and certain breeds, such as the following:

Rottweilers

Doberman pinschers

Bull terrier breeds

German shepherds

English springer spaniels

Signs of infection can include: