Weber County brush fire hampers motorists on I-15

MARRIOTT- SLATERVILLE, Utah, June 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A brush fire that quickly grew Tuesday evening has drawn multiple fire crews and closed the northbound lanes of I-15.

The Weber Fire District by 8 p.m. online was warning people away from the wooded area just east of 1-15 between 2100 South and 1200 South, or 21st Street and 12th Street per Ogden City designations. The district said the fire was more than 10 acres in size.

Crews from the district, Ogden City Fire Department and Morgan County Fire Department were battling the blaze, the agency posted on Facebook, advising “Stay tuned for updates.”

Utah Fire Info reported just after 7 p.m. estimating the fire at nine acres, calling it the Weber River Fire.

The online post called it 80 percent contained after it’s 6:30 p.m. start. “Human caused. Several homeless camps in the area. No structures threatened.”

Photo courtesy Weber County Fire District