Weber County crews battle structure fire in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah, April 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Deputies and fire personnel responded early Saturday morning to the scene at a structure fire in West Haven.

“There are no injuries,” says a statement from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, of the fire, in the area of 3000 South and 2850 West.

“A drone was launched to assist the fire department in identifying any additional hot spots that may need attention,” the WCSO statement says.

“This will be an active scene for some time, please do not crowd the area,” says the Facebook post, issued at 7:13 a.m.