Weber County crews rescue dog stuck overnight near Waterfall Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A dog stuck overnight in the mountains near Waterfall Canyon was reunited with its owners on Christmas Day thanks to Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crews.

A Utah man hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Christmas Eve became separated from his dog, Nala. He was not able to recover her before nightfall, and Nala spent the night on the mountain, according to a Facebook post from Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

The owner began searching for the dog again Christmas morning. Family members reached out to the sheriff’s office about 1 p.m. after the owner had not returned and was not answering calls or texts, the post states.

“[The owner] had located his dog above the waterfall but was unable to get to her due to the steep and icy terrain,” according to the Facebook post. The man did not have cellphone service in the area, the post states.

“Because the only way to reach the area of the dog was via technical climbing given the terrain and weather, our team responded,” the post continues.

Nala was “cliffed out” above the waterfall, and crews used a drone to keep eyes on the dog until the climb team reached her.

“Given the fact Nala spent the cold brutal night alone, she was a little nervous meeting her rescuers. However, with a lot of patience, and a little help with the buzzing sound of the drone, Nala approached her rescuers and got some well deserved care,” the post states.

Nala was cold and sustained a few minor injuries but was able to hike down the mountain with rescuers, the post states.

“She is one tough puppy!”

Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue shared video of the rescue on its Facebook page. Those interested in donating to Weber County’s search and rescue efforts can do so via Venmo: @WeberCountySheriffs-Foundation, with SAR included in the notes.