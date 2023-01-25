Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews in assisting a stuck skier Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Photo: Ogden Police Department

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort.

“[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.

The Utah Department of Public Safety responded with a helicopter to hoist the skier to safety, the post states. The helicopter transported the skier to Skyline Drive, where Weber County sheriff’s deputies and Ogden police officers blocked traffic to create a safe landing zone, police said.

“The skier was ultimately transported back to Snowbasin with no injuries,” the post states. “Following the lead of Weber County Search and Rescue, it was a great collaborative effort by all involved.”

