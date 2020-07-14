Weber County Democrats plan food-collection event in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, July 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A drive-through food collection event has been organized by the Weber County Democrats to help offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on local food banks.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Mount Ogden Junior High School, 3260 Harrison Blvd., in Ogden. There will be signs directing the flow of vehicles.

Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves and will adhere to social distancing standards, a news release says.

Organizers are asking for donations of non-perishable food, baby food, and pet food. Personal hygiene items and soap also are needed, and should be separated from food donations if possible. Please, no glass containers.

Volunteers will not collect money at the food drive, the news release says, but online donations are encouraged at ccsutah.org

“Weber Democrats support programs that help homeless, disabled, elderly, and low-income citizens break the cycle of poverty. We also support an accountable and targeted social safety net that helps residents return to work to support themselves and their families during life-changing situations,” the news release says.

For more information about the food drive, go to weberdemocrats.org