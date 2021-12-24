Weber County deputies bring Christmas to family after car accident

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County deputies helped to bring Christmas to a family after a car accident, officials said.

“Yesterday several of our deputies responded on a traffic accident in West Haven,” said a Facebook post from Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

“While investigating the accident deputies learned one of the drivers involved is going through some tough times and her car, which is now probably totaled, was the only family car,” the post added.

“Today deputies did some shopping and delivered an little holiday joy to the family. Thank you deputies for going above and beyond to help out in a time of need.”