Weber County deputy rescues 9 ducklings who fell down storm drain

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County deputy saved nine ducklings who fell down a storm drain in Washington Terrace.

“Deputy King went above and beyond in service to concerned citizens and to the family of Donald Duck when he saved the nine ducklings who fell down the storm drain near the Pet Spa business in Washington Terrace,” said a Facebook post from Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

“Not only did Deputy King brave the dark unknown below the underside of a manhole cover, he recovered an entire brood of ducklings for Ms. Daisy,” the post said. “Deputy McFarland gets bonus points for photo documenting this event for us to enjoy and save for his someday future retirement.”

None of the ducklings was hurt in the course of the rescue.