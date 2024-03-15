Weber County dog rescued from abandoned grain bin

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Mar. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Animal Services rescued a dog from a fall into an abandoned grain bin, likely saving its life.

“Shout out to our Animal Control Officers,” the county agency said online. “They received word of a dog that had fallen down a 8-10 foot hole into an old grain storage bin that was full of garbage and a foot of water.”

It was unknown exactly how long she was trapped but officials figure the pooch fell down the hole over the weekend, possibly Friday, animal services said in its Tuesday post.

“They were able to get all 117 pounds of her out and taken to the vet to have her checked for injuries.

The dog, was filthy, feverish and had some minor scrapes. With a little bit of vet care from Millcreek Vet she will be OK.

“Luckily she has a microchip, so the owner who had been looking for her since Friday was able to come to the vet and pick her up.”