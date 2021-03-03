Weber County Fire District posts about stranded cat rescue

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The rescue effort began shortly after a member of the public reported a white cat stuck high in a white tree.

The Weber Fire District said was told the feline had been stranded for at least four days, the agency reported.

Teams responded to the scene, and spotted the weary cat on a high branch. A ladder was placed, and a firefighter made the skyward climb.

Back on solid ground, the cat did not wait around.

“The cat ran off to get some much needed food and water,” officials wrote.