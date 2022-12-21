Weber County fire crews respond to burning pickup on Powder Mountain Road

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, the Ford F-350 was fully involved,” says a news release issued by WFD. “Crews worked quickly and exhausted water in two engines to achieve fire control.

“The fire is believed to have started in the engine compartment while pulling a construction trailer up Powder Mountain Road. Occupants were able to exit their vehicle safely with no injuries.”

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office also responded and assisted in the operation, the statement says.