Weber County first responders douse vehicle fire in Uintah

UINTAH, Utah, June 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in the Weber County city of Uintah on Wednesday afternoon.

The Weber Fire District and Weber County Sheriff‘s Office responded to the scene, near the intersection of 6600 South and U.S. 89.

The area is just west of the mouth of Weber Canyon, and slightly north of Interstate 84, which runs through the canyon.

“No passengers were injured and were able to exit the vehicle safely,” says a statement from the Weber Fire District.

The scene was expected to be cleared before 5 p.m., says a the WCSO statement issued at 3:20 p.m.