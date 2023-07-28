Weber County jail employee accused of supplying narcotics to inmates

OGDEN, Utah, July 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County jail employee has been arrested following an investigation into narcotics being supplied to inmates.

Jennica Lee Massie, 38, was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing the opioid medication Suboxone with the intent of distributing it to inmates at the Weber County Correctional Facility, according to a probable cause statement filed in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.

In April, the Ogden Metro Gang Unit began investigating narcotics being obtained by members of the Ogden Trece gang at the jail, court documents state.

“During the investigation we learned through interviews and recorded jail calls that one method of getting the narcotics into the jail was being utilized through an employee at the jail, Jennica Massie,” an officer with the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force states in the affidavit.

A detective working undercover texted Massie on Thursday and told her he wanted to drop off a package for an inmate, court documents state. The detective made arrangements to meet Massie at an address in Ogden to deliver an undisclosed amount of Suboxone, the statement continues.

“During the conversation it was requested that the narcotics be delivered to an inmate currently in the Weber County jail and before that inmate goes to prison,” the affidavit says.

The detective then met with Massie at the predetermined location and again told her the package contained Suboxone, according to court documents.

“Massie took the package and was arrested moments later, holding the Suboxone,” the affidavit says.

Massie and three other employees who worked with her have been placed on administrative leave while the Weber County Attorney’s Office investigates the allegations.

Massie has worked as a civilian corrections assistant with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office since July 2021, according to the sheriff’s office.

“As a precaution to stop the potential introduction of controlled substances into the facility, three additional employees that worked with Jennica Massie have been placed on administrative leave,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “Both ongoing investigations will focus on determining if and to what extent other employees, volunteers or individuals incarcerated in the Weber County Correctional Facility were involved.”

Court documents say Massie previously warned an inmate of a planned search of the jail, which is considered obstructing justice.

Massie is being held without bail in the Box Elder County Correctional Facility.

“The illegal introduction of controlled substances into a correctional facility poses risks to the health and safety of employees, volunteers and those incarcerated in our facility. Criminal charges will be pursued against anyone attempting to introduce controlled substances into the facility illegally,” the release states.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or the Weber County Attorney’s Office.