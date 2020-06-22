Weber County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

OGDEN, Utah, June 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An inmate at the Weber County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The inmate has been isolated and is being cared for by medical staff.

“We have been following and will continue to follow CDC guidelines on the management of Coronavirus in Correctional and Detention Facilities,” said the news release posted on Facebook on Sunday night.

“We appreciate the efforts of our staff members in working diligently to limit community spread within the facility,” the news release also said.

“The health and well-being of our employees and those incarcerated in our facility is very important to us. We will be working with the Weber–Morgan Health Department to perform additional tests for both staff and inmates.”

Employees and visitors are required to perform screenings for the coronavirus upon entering the facility, and all visitors are required to wear a mask inside the building.

WCSO began limiting some services and programs in March in an effort to flatten the curve. As the state has moved to yellow, WCSO started to reopen some of those services and programs, but those services now will be re-evaluated, and information regarding the status of those programs and services will be posted on WCSO social media sites.

The sheriff’s office also expressed thanks to its medical provider, Vital Core, for the professional manner in which they provide medical services.

“Vital Core provides services to other facilities throughout the United States. Their experience with other facilities has been and will continue to be invaluable as we respond to this pandemic,” the news release said.