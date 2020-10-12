Weber County man arrested after alleged rake attack on co-worker

EDEN, Utah, Oct. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a co-worker with a rake.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Roberto De Los Ramirez-Ramirez, 53, is facing a charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

On Wednesday, the suspect was involved in a verbal argument with a co-worker, the statement said.

The two were working in the area of 3517 N. Elkridge Trail in Eden when they began to argue and the suspect picked up a metal rake that had four rounded spikes and swung it at the victim, hitting him on the right leg, the statement said.

A metal spike went through the inner right thigh of the victim, causing serious injury.

The victim was able to wrestle the suspect to keep him from hitting him again with the rake until a witness arrived to break up the two.

The victim was transported to an area hospital to get stitches, the statement said.

On Thursday, officers located the suspect and took him into custody, where he reportedly admitted to hitting the victim with the rake.

Ramirez was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.