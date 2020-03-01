Weber County man arrested for alleged rape of woman he met on dating app

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County man was arrested Saturday after the alleged rape of a woman he met on a dating app.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Ogden said Kade Duane Peterson, 22, is facing one charge of rape, a first-degree felony.

On Nov. 1, 2019, a sex offense was reported in the area of Weber County, the statement said. The victim reported meeting a man, identified as Kade Peterson, on “Mutual,” a dating app for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Kade and the victim arranged to meet up and go on a date after communicating through the application for several days over cellular devices,” the statement said. The victim reported that Kade picked her up from her apartment around 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 and drove her around Weber County while the two of them talked. The victim stated that Kade seemed to be driving around in circles, which caused her to lose track of where they were. The victim stated that Kade ultimately parked in an area she described as a ‘wooded area’ but was unsure of exactly where they were.”

The statement added the victim suffers from a traumatic brain injury along with weakness on her left side from a prior unrelated incident about two years ago.

“During my interview with the victim, she stated that they both got into the back seat of the car but she was unsure of Kade’s intentions,” the statement said. “The victim stated that while they were in the back seat of the car, Kade pulled her on top of him and began to kiss her. The victim stated that the kissing led to Kade pulling off all of her clothes.”

He then allegedly raped her, the statement said.

“During this, the victim stated that she was asking Kade what he was doing and telling him ‘no, this is not consent,'” the statement said. “The victim stated that she told Kade this multiple times. The victim stated that she knew she could not fight off Kade because of her weakness on the left side of her body. The victim stated that she knew Kade was strong because he talked about his previous wrestling days while they drove around prior to the incident.”

Peterson and the victim never made contact with each other after he dropped her off at her apartment on the night of the incident.

Officers subsequently made contact with the suspect and he agreed to come in for an interview that same day.

“Right after ending my phone call with Kade, he called the victim and asked her how she has been doing,” the statement said. “This phone call was confirmed through call logs in Kade’s and the victims cell phones. In an interview with Kade after the incident, he agreed to speak with me about the investigation I was conducting. Kade answered the questions I had about him meeting the victim over the ‘Mutual’ application and communicating with her. When I asked Kade about meeting up with the victim, he chose to remain silent and refused to answer any more questions.”

Peterson was transported to Weber County Jail with his bail set at $20,000.