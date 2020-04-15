Weber County man facing felony charges after allegedly paying 16-year-old for sex

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, April 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County man is facing felony charges after allegedly paying a 16-year-old girl for sex.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Ogden said Jeremiah B. Anderson, 43, is facing charges of:

Forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17 year old, a third-degree felony

Distribute pornographic material, a third-degree felony

Intent to engage in sexual activity for fee or equivalent, a class A misdemeanor

At the beginning of March, a 16-year-old female victim allegedly met with the suspect, whom she had meet on a website called SecretBenefits, which caters to men and women looking for “sugar daddy, sugar baby” arrangements.

The female victim told officials the man arranged to pick her up at work, then take her to his place of business, where they had sexual relations and she was paid $300, the statement said. The victim said the suspect made a video of the acts, then sent it to her; she showed officials the video on her cell phone.

“There are specific furnishings and decorations in the room seen in the video and likewise seen on the arrestee’s business profile,” the statement said. “Your affiant has also seen the private office and documented the same furnishings and decorations. Furthermore, after their sexual encounter the arrestee continued to communicate via SecretBenefits and again offered to pay $300 to meet for sex once again; this transmission was intercepted by your affiant.”

Additionally, a phone number was give to the female victim on the SecretBenefits site, by the suspect, instructing her to communicate via that number, the statement said. The phone of the female victim was searched and that number was found in her phone’s history. The number was also dialed by the arresting officer upon arresting the suspect, at which time his phone rang and displayed the arresting officer’s number.

The suspect is currently on parole for a similar crime and is registered as a sex offender.

Anderson was transported to Weber County Jail Friday, where he is being held without bail.