Weber County man jailed after alleged assault on former girlfriend

FARR WEST, Utah, July 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County man has been booked into jail on felony charges after an alleged assault on his former girlfriend.

Tony Richard Jones, 32, faces charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony

An officer of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Sunday to an address in Farr West, the probable cause statement says.

“The victim reported her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her outside the home at the address,” the statement says. “When I arrived on scene, the ex-boyfriend, Tony Jones, was no longer there.”

The officer contacted the caller, who said “Tony had threatened to kill her and her children, thrown her down on the ground repeatedly, and choked her,” the probable cause statement says.

The woman reported she had lost consciousness sometime during the incident, possibly from her head hitting the ground.

The officer noted signs of injury to the woman’s neck, and grass stains on the back of her clothing, consistent with her account, the statement says.

“During this incident, (the woman’s) 2-year-old child … was inside the house sleeping. Another resident of the house advised she had heard a thump during the argument, which she thought might have been Tony pushing (the woman) against the wall.”

“After making contact with Tony, he told me during the incident, one of his friends’ children — who was inside the home with (the woman’s child) — was woken up due to the disturbance,” the probable cause statement says.

“Due to this, I have probable cause to believe Tony is guilty of aggravated assault with a DV enhancement as well as Domestic Violence in the presence of a child.”

Jones is being held without bail.