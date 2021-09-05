Man sentenced for 2020 murder of West Jordan woman

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The man who confessed to murdering ex-girlfriend Lopine “Chynna” Toilolo and leaving her body in Ogden Canyon last year has received his sentence.

Andy Dane Oketang Dennis, 38 and from Pleasant View, will serve 15 years to life in prison, with credit for 443 days already served, a judge ruled Friday.

Dennis had pleaded guilty on July 22 to murder, a first-degree felony, in a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal without prejudice of three other charges: two counts of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and abuse or desecration of a dead human body, a third-degree felony.

Charging documents say Toilolo, 30 and from West Jordan, was killed on May 10, 2020, and her body was found two days later near the Ogden River.

The investigation determined that earlier, Toilolo had agreed been picked up by Dennis and taken to his apartment. Toilolo’s father, Sefu Toilolo, told Gephardt Daily last spring that his daughter’s final phone call was to Dennis.

“We knew she wanted to see his kids,” he said. “She loved those kids. We didn’t want her to see him. She made excuses. He went to jail for beating on my daughter last Christmas. He beat her and left her in a parking lot.”

The trial date was approaching for a domestic abuse charge against Dennis with Toilolo as the victim. Hours after Toilolo arrived at Dennis’ apartment, neighbors heard yelling, they reported later. One resident said Toilolo, who sounded panicked, asked to be let into her apartment. The woman said she didn’t comply, fearing for her own safety. The woman said she also saw Toilolo get into the passenger seat of Dennis’ car before it drove away.

Dennis originally told investigators Toilolo had called an Uber and left for her home, but no evidence was found to support that claim. Dennis was taken into custody on June 18, 2020.

Besides the sentence of 15 years to life in prison, 2nd District Judge Joseph Bean ruled Dennis pay a fee of $25,000 in the case.