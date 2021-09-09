Weber County officials assist boaters who ran into sandbar in Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County officials assisted boaters who ran into a sandbar in Pineview Reservoir Wednesday night.

“A boat ran into a sandbar at about 20 miles an hour near Browning Point,” said a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. “Luckily, no one was hurt or injured but the boat was sitting on sand and gravel and was no longer floating.”

Fire personnel from Weber Fire Station 65 volunteered to bring shovels and assist along with a worker at the reservoir.

“With the assistance of the sheriff’s boat and a Good Samaritan, along with all the man power, we were able to get the boat free and towed back to shore,” the post said.

“Pineview is extremely low and not all hazards are easily visible. The lake status is boat at your own risk, so if you choose to recreate stay in the deeper water.”