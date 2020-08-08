Weber County officials investigate after body found on Ogden’s east bench

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — On Friday morning, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a deceased male was on the mountainside near the Douglas Street Trailhead.

The information was received at 9:51 a.m., and deputies and Search and Rescue hiked up the mountainside and located the body several hundred yards up the trail in a rocky area, a news release from Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Cortney Ryan said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner and Weber County detectives went to the scene to investigate. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but officials do not suspect foul play.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.