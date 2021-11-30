Weber County officials searching for pajama-clad vehicle burglary suspect

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County officials are searching for a pajama-clad vehicle burglary suspect.

“Over the weekend this subject was involved in several vehicle burglaries in the West Haven area, particularly the area of 2600 South and 2300 West,” said a Facebook post from Weber County Sheriff’s Office. “He is wearing pajamas, which leads us to believe he lives close to the area.”

Anyone who recognizes the male or has information about the crimes is asked to contact the investigations bureau at 801-778-6631 during normal business hours or dispatch at 801-395-8221 anytime. The case number is 21WC38229.