Weber County officials searching for suspect after air conditioning units stolen

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County officials are searching for a suspect after the theft of multiple air conditioning units.

“Do you know this truck?” said a Facebook post from Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

“Detective Smith is looking to identify the owner of this vehicle that was seen stealing air conditioning units from a business in the West Haven area. It is a late 2000s Ford F-250 or F-350 with a long bed and a loud diesel exhaust.”

Anyone who recognizes the truck is asked to call Weber County Sheriff’s Office on 801-629-8221 and reference case # 20WC35161.