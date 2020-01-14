Weber County SAR assists lost snowboarder

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Search & Rescue crews assisted a snowboarder who got lost in the area of Snowbasin Ski Resort late Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to Beus Canyon to assist the snowboarder, said a Facebook post from Weber County Search & Rescue.

“The snowboarder called Snowbasin for help and gave the Ski Patrol a pretty good idea of where he was,” the post said. “Snowbasin Ski Patrol started searching from the top of the mountain while Search & Rescue started from the bottom.”

The Ski Patrol was able to reach the man first, checked his condition and warmed him up, the post said.

“Both teams met in the middle at 7500 feet and assisted the male off of the mountain,” the post added. “This was a great team effort by Snowbasin Ski Patrol and Weber County Search & Rescue.”