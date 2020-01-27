Weber County Search and Rescue assists injured backcountry snowboarder

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Search and Rescue assisted an injured backcountry snowboarder Sunday afternoon.

“A medical call came into Weber dispatch around 4:30 p.m.,” said a Facebook post from Weber County Sheriff’s Office SAR. “A 26-year-old male was backcountry snowboarding in the Cutler Basin area of North Fork Park when he sustained an upper leg injury.”

The patient was unable to get off the mountain and his friends couldn’t get him safely down on their own. All medical helicopters were initially unable to fly due to weather.

“Our teams were dispatched, and the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter determined they were able to fly,” the statement said. “The helicopter arrived in the area and conducted a hoist operation. Our ski and snowmobile teams arrived in the area roughly at the same time and assisted.”

The patient was transported back to command and was treated by Weber Fire personnel, and SAR teams assisted the friends getting safely off the mountain.