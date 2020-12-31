Weber County Sheriff: 18 arrested in undercover trafficking investigation

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 18 suspects were arrested Dec. 23 in an undercover investigation of the sex trade in western Weber County.

“During the week leading up to Christmas, the Weber County Investigations Bureau conducted a proactive undercover operation in Western Weber County,” a WCSO statement says. “The purpose of the operation was to identify and help victims of human trafficking, identify and arrest individuals who are involved in, patronize, or promote the underground sex trade.

“Undercover detectives used both the tactics and websites common with sex trafficking to make 18 arrests. The 18 individuals met with undercover detectives at a local motel in order to exchange money for sexual acts.”

The suspects are now facing charges including patronizing a prostitute, solicitation of a prostitute, prostitution, and possession of a controlled substance, the statement says.

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is committed to investigating and stopping human trafficking in our community.”



