Weber County Sheriff deputies rescue winged resident from tree

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Mar. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An injured owl ended up in a pink blanket setting off his natural scowl.

“While on routine patrol in the area of the Ogden Bay Bird Refuge, Deputy McAfee noticed an owl stuck in the branches of a Russian Olive Tree,” the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office posted on social media.

“Deputy McAfee braved the thorns of the tree and the talons of the owl to help free the bird. Due to an injury to the owl’s wing he was not able to fly.

“Deputy Novak jumped into action to help keep the bird safe and calm.”

Contact was made with the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah which took over care of the owl.