Weber County Sheriff: Domestic violence suspect shot, killed after drawing gun on officers

HOOPER, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A male domestic violence suspect in Hooper was shot and killed by officers of the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office Tuesday afternoon after the man reportedly drew a gun on law enforcement officers.

Lt. Cortney Ryan, WCSO spokesman, told reporters at the scene that a third-party caller contacted dispatch at about 1:30 p.m. to report a possible domestic violence incident in progress. Deputies responded to the area of 5250 West and 3675 South, Ryan said.

“As deputies were in route, the call began to progress. The subject then armed himself. His deputies arrived on scene they were confronted by a male subject who was armed, and shots had been fired by the suspect,” Ryan said.

“Deputies returned fire and the subject was was hit by those rounds is deceased at this time.”

Ryan said no one else, including including officers or bystanders were injured in the exchange. The deceased man’s age and identity have not yet been released.

In keeping with officer-involved critical incident protocol, the incident will be investigated by a Weber County Prosecutor team. Any WCSO officers who fired will be placed on leave during the investigation.