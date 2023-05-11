Weber County Sheriff: Runoff washes away parts of Ogden Canyon roadway, closing it ‘indefinitely’

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Spring runoff has begun washing away parts of the State Route 39 roadway, near the mouth of Ogden Canyon.

“Due to the roadway starting to wash out just east of the mouth of Ogden Canyon, HWY 39 will be closed indefinitely,” says a statement issued late Thursday morning by the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office.

“UDOT is on scene and actively working to repair the roadway.”

The WCSO suggested checking for updates on the UDOT traffic app.

