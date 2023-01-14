Weber County Sheriff seeks surveillance footage after report of multiple shots fired

HOOPER, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any related surveillance footage after a report of multiple shots fired Friday night in or near Hooper.

“On 01/13/23 around 10:30 p.m. several deputies responded to the area of 5100 South and 4500 West on a report of several shots being fired,” a WCSO statement says.

“The complainant was contacted and a canvass of the area was conducted. Deputies did not locate any evidence of a shooting but are asking residents to review their security cameras around 10:30 and notify the Sheriff’s 801-395-8221 if they have any footage that would assist in this investigation.”

Multiple people commented on the Sheriff Department post, many saying they had heard the shots. Commenters said they heard between four and 11 shots.