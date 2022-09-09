Weber County Sheriff: Suspect found dead after SWAT response to West Haven residence; fatal wound self-inflicted

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A SWAT response to a West Haven residence Thursday night ended early Saturday morning when suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office says.

The agency issued a statement Friday stating a call came in at 6:25 p.m. Thursday reporting a protective order violation, “where it was reported the suspect was possibly inside the residence. The suspect in this case was wanted by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office for several protective order violations and was reportedly armed and dangerous.”

Deputies arrived at the residence, determined the suspect was alone in the house, and set up a perimeter, the WCSO statement says. The Ogden Metro SWAT Team was called in, and officials “began to try to negotiate with the subject.”

After several hours, the suspect “cut off all communication with law enforcement and barricaded himself inside a room of the house,” the statement says. “Members of the Ogden Metro SWAT Team made entry into the house early Friday morning and found the subject deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

This incident is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time, the news release says, adding the name of the deceased will not be released until family notifications can be made.