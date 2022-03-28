Weber County Sheriff uses drone to find suspects who fled in stolen vehicle case

OGDEN, Utah, March 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to track down two suspects found in a stolen vehicle Friday night in Ogden.

The vehicle was spotted at 700 W. 12th St.

“When the suspect noticed the deputy was behind them they fled,” says a statement posted by the WCSO.

“After a short pursuit the suspects crashed the stolen car into an open field and took off on foot. A drone was deployed and the suspects were quickly located and apprehended.

“The two 14-year-old juveniles were referred to Weber Valley Detention Center for various charges. Great job to the deputies and drone team who worked together get these two off the street.”

Drone photo: Utah County Sheriff’s Department

