Weber County Sheriff uses drone to find suspects who fled in stolen vehicle case

OGDEN, Utah, March 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to track down two suspects found in a stolen vehicle Friday night in Ogden.

The vehicle was spotted at 700 W. 12th St.

“When the suspect noticed the deputy was behind them they fled,” says a statement posted by the WCSO.

“After a short pursuit the suspects crashed the stolen car into an open field and took off on foot. A drone was deployed and the suspects were quickly located and apprehended.

“The two 14-year-old juveniles were referred to Weber Valley Detention Center for various charges. Great job to the deputies and drone team who worked together get these two off the street.”