Weber County Sheriff’s deputies, SAR check out ‘suspicious circumstance’ at 9th St. Trail Head

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue spent several hours searching the area of the 9th Street Trail Head on Tuesday after it was reported late Monday night that someone was yelling for help.

On Monday, at about 9:15 p.m., a deputy hiked up the mountainside after it was reported that someone was yelling in the area. The deputy encountered several other hikers who were looking for the source of the yelling, but he wasn’t able to find anyone in distress, SAR said in a Facebook post.

Deputies and Weber County SAR went back Tuesday on foot and using drones, but no one needing help was located, the updated post said.

The searchers thanked everyone who reached out in an effort to help.