Weber County Sheriff’s Office explains decision to handcuff 9-year-old student

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County officials say they placed a 9-year-old boy in handcuffs after he ran from his school grounds saying he wanted to get hit by a car.

A statement from Weber County Sheriff’s Office said that on Thursday, deputies responded to an incident at Pioneer Elementary School in Marriott-Slaterville.

“The incident involved a juvenile who left school grounds stating he wanted to get hit by a car,” the statement said. “While attempting to restrain the combative juvenile, deputies placed the 9-year-old male in handcuffs temporarily for his safety.”

The statement added: “The Sheriff’s Office would like the community to know that we take all incidents involving juveniles seriously.”

The Sheriff’s Office has policies that govern the use of placing of restraints on juveniles, the statement said. Weber County Sheriff’s policy 306.3.3 restraint of juveniles states: “A juvenile under 14 years of age should not be restrained unless he/she is suspected of a dangerous felony or when the deputy has a reasonable suspicion that the juvenile may resist, attempt escape, injure him/herself, injure the deputy or damage property.”

The incident is being reviewed to determine if the use of handcuffs as restraints in this incident is within the Sheriff’s Office policy and if there were any other options that could have been used.

“We are working with the Weber County School District to review this incident and appreciate their cooperation.” The statement added: “We ask the community for patience as we review this incident. More information will be posted on the Weber County Sheriff’s Office social media sites as it becomes available.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is released.