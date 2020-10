OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for tips on the Aug. 13 burglary of a cash box at an Ogden car wash.

The location was Hoagies Corner, at 2705 N. 2000 West.

“If anyone has any information or knows who drives this truck please notify Detective Will Smith at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office,” the WCSO social media post says.

The case number is 20WC26565.