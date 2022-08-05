Weber County Sheriff’s Office seeks tips on suspect who stole $2K saddle

WEBER COUNTY, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect.

On July 26, “the suspect entered a local store and walked out with a hand made DL Moe saddle worth over $2,000,” a WCSO statement says.

“Witnesses said the suspect got into a gold colored pick up truck (unknown make and model) with a chrome push bar and left the area.”

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the detective division at 801-778-6631 and reference case No. 22WC28011.