Weber County Sheriff’s officials arrest 6 people during undercover prostitution sting

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, June 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested six people for patronizing a prostitute during an undercover sting Thursday.

Weber County officials released mug shots of Michael Macias, 30, from Ogden; Hayden Olsen, 20; from West Point; Meagan Malan, 40, from Ogden; Tyson Malan, 36, from Ogden; Donald Russell, 58, from Ogden; and Julio Salazar-Arellano, 37, from Ogden. Macias and Tyson Malan also had active arrest warrants.

A news release from Weber County Sheriff’s Office said its Investigation Bureau conducted the prostitution sting in the West Haven area.

“The purpose of the mission was to target suspects seeking sexual services for the exchange of money, identify any sexual predators, locate any victims of human trafficking, and detect any other criminal activity through proactive policing in order to reduce criminal activity in our community,” the news release said. “During the course of the operation, six subjects were arrested for patronizing a prostitute, and two had active arrest warrants.”