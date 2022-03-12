Weber County suspect jailed after multiple residential burglaries; Sheriff’s Office says more charges likely

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Haven man has been booked into jail after sheriff’s investigators linked him to multiple residential burglaries in Weber County.

Suspect Robert Henry Stuart, 40, faces initial charges of:

Three count of burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Transaction of firearm by class II restricted person, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, intentional damage, deface, destroy property, a class B misdemeanor

“Robert Stuart of West Haven was arrested on Tuesday 03-08-2022,” a news release the WCSO says. “Robert has been connected to multiple residential burglaries in West Haven City, Roy City, and other cities of Weber County where he apparently forced entry into the homes and stole items, including a firearm.

“Additionally, Robert is a convicted felon who cannot possess firearms. The suspect vehicle, which was later part of connecting Robert to these crimes, was caught on video near one of the crime scenes.

“Once a suspect vehicle description was available, a matching vehicle was captured on FLOCK cameras deployed in Roy City. That footage led to the identification of Robert Stuart, and being able to connect him to the multiple forced entry residential burglaries, along with other crimes across Weber County. The Weber County Attorney’s Office has filed criminal charges against Robert.”