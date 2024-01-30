Weber County worker critically injured when trench collapses, buries him

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday morning after the trench he was working in collapsed and buried him.

Emergency crews from several agencies responded about 9:45 a.m. to a construction accident in unincorporated west Weber County.

A worker at a neighboring construction site began using a backhoe to remove the dirt and uncover the trapped man, Weber Fire District stated on social media.

Emergency crews arrived and removed the man from the trench. He was conscious but in critical condition when taken to an area hospital, the post says.

Weber fire officials also issued a safety message following the accident: When working in a trench more than 4 feet deep, “please use a trench box to prevent collapse.”

Fire crews from Ogden and Riverdale also responded to the accident, as did the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.