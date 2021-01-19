Weber crews battle forklift truck fire

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber fire crews battled a forklift truck fire Monday.

“Earlier today our crews responded to a structure fire,” said a Facebook post from Weber Fire District. The fire was in the area of 1278 S. 1200 West in Ogden.

“The fire was a forklift on fire inside of a building,” the post said. “Upon arrival the forklift was fully involved, our crews got to work and the fire was quickly extinguished.”

There were no injuries and the cause was a malfunction of machinery, the post said.